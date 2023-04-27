Over 800,000 people registered for early voting in Bangkok

Around 2.35 million voters nationwide have registered for advanced voting in the upcoming election, with Bangkok reporting the highest number at over 800,000 people.

The Election Commission (EC) has reported that a total of 2,350,969 voters signed up for advance voting, which is scheduled to take place on May 7, one week before the general election on May 14. Bangkok has the most voters registered for advance voting, with more than 800,000 people intending to cast their ballots early at 74 polling stations in the capital city.







According to the EC, the polling station at Ramkhamhaeng University will have the highest number of people for advance voting at 52,000, followed by Royal Paragon Hall at 40,000, and Huai Kwang district office at 28,000 people. Other stations with a high number of people registered are Bang Khen district office, the Thai-Japanese Stadium, Lat Krabang district office, Bang Na district office, and Chandra Rajabhat University.







Meanwhile, the Election Commission has been asked to clarify concerns for the upcoming election. The Seri Ruam Thai Party has recently asked that the EC clarify the confusion and delay in document deliveries, as well as disclose details on the number of overseas voters to ensure transparency. (NNT)















