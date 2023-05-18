Royal Ploughing Ceremony predicts positive aspects for Thailand

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony held this year on Wednesday and the two sacred oxen chose grass and liquor, confirming positive prediction of the country.

Their choices could be interpreted as a sign of convenient transportation, greater foreign trade and more economic prosperity.







The Phraya Raek Na or the Lord of the Plough randomly selected a cloth – “sarong”. The length of the chosen cloth was five kueb or 125 centimeters which indicates that there would be plenty of water for planting rice this year, and that yields of rice and other crops would be abundant.

Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, which marked the beginning of the rice cultivation season.







The ceremony was held at at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground and the auspicious time for ploughing was between 08.08am to 08.39am. The sacred oxen this year were “Por” and “Piang”.

As for the annual prediction of the cloth, the Lord of the Plough picked the piece which was 5 “kueb” long, which predicts that there would be enough rain this year for rice cultivation and good crops, as well as plentiful of food.

After that, two sacred oxen were given a selection of seven kinds of food to choose. They ate grass and drink liquor. Their choices confirmed that there would be the sufficient water supply for the farmers and plentiful of food.















