Over 630 million baht spent on first day of Thailand’s new subsidy program

The Ministry of Finance has reported that more than 3 million people spent over 630 million baht on the first day of the new phase of the government’s subsidy program.

By noon on Thursday (Aug 1), 2.03 million holders of “state welfare cards” had spent 404.5 million baht at the start of the fifth phase of the subsidy program launched following the pandemic.







Pornchai Thiraveja, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, said 91,592 people eligible for special state assistance also spent 18.08 million baht under the third phase of the subsidy program.

According to Pornchai, Thursday also marked the beginning of the fifth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” co-payment scheme, with an additional 1.01 million eligible participants spending 209 million baht.







In the fifth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” program, users are permitted to spend 800 baht until October 31. The government covers fifty percent of the cost, but no more than 150 baht daily.

Pornchai reminded those eligible for the co-payment program that they must make their first payment by September 14 or risk losing the benefit. (NNT)

































