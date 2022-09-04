Thai Army accepting online applications for military service to reduce number of draftees

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is accepting online applications for military service to reduce the number of draftees.

According to Deputy Spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, the Defence Ministry intended to recruit more personnel for the Army beyond conscription, prompting the agency to begin accepting online applications for soldiers in 2021.







According to Colonel Sirichan, the online application has received positive feedback and increased public interest, prompting the Defence Ministry to expand the online service for the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Air Force, and Royal Thai Armed Forces in the coming year.

The RTA will accept 28,642 online draftees for the year 2022, with the online application period running from August 29, 2022, to January 29, 2023. Thai males between the ages of 18 and 20 who have never been drafted or those between the ages of 22 and 29 who have previously been exempted are eligible to apply. Additionally, the minimum height requirement for applicants has been lowered from 159 cm to 146 cm so that more people can apply.







The spokesperson added that individuals can choose to serve in any of the nation’s 510 units. Those selected for the position will receive the same benefits as enlisted soldiers, including a monthly salary of 10,000 baht, free medical care, education, and career development assistance. Additionally, they are entitled to weekend leave and supplemental pay when serving in hazardous areas.

Applications can be submitted online at www.rcm66.rta.mi.th or in person at military units across the country. (NNT)

































