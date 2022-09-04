Countdown to ‘APEC CEO Summit 2022’at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok on Nov 16-18

Businesses from Asia-Pacific will be convening in the next two months at APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Thailand, held in parallel with the APEC Summit for country leaders. Thailand, as the host country this year, plans to bring several topics to the discussion.

The APEC CEO Summit 2022 will be taking place this year on 16-18 November at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, under the theme “Embrace, Engage, Enable.” The meeting is set to be held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with more than 1,000 economic and business leaders from around the world.







Mr Poj Aramwattananont, Chair of APEC CEO Summit 2022, said the CEO Summit will serve as a platform for exchange and participation in trade, investment, and economy, as well as challenges faced by the business sector in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.







He said the CEO Summit is considered an important platform to promote trade and investment in Thailand, and for the country to show its potential.

Thailand, as the host country for this year’s meeting, is set to present urgent topics at the APEC Summit, namely inflation, food, and energy crisis, sustainability, slowing world economy, and geopolitical conflicts.(NNT)

































