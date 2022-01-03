Over 50,000 people per day expected to return to Bangkok after holidays

Transport Company, an interprovincial bus service operator, said it expected around 50,000 passengers per day to head back to Bangkok between January 3 and 4 after the New Year’s holidays.







According to Transport Company’s President, Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, the company is running buses and vans of up to 3,700 trips per day, transporting passengers from provinces to Bangkok. The company is also cooperating with Bangkok Mass Transit Authority or BMTA to send buses to the Mo Chit bus terminal to further bring passengers to their destinations in Bangkok or to connect them to other forms of transport such as skytrains and other modes.



Sanyalux added that the company also informs taxi drivers via JS100 and FM91 radio stations to come to bus terminals and pick up passengers.

Meanwhile, Transport Company askrd its staff and passengers to put on a facemask at all times to avoid Covid-19. (NNT)

































