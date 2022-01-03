Thai hospital urges families and friends to temporarily cancel patient visits

Siriraj hospital has asked the families and friends of hospital patients to temporarily cancel their visits in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a statement released by Assoc Prof Dr Visit Vamvanij, director of Siriraj Hospital, regarding patient visits and caretaking to contain and prevent COVID-19 transmissions.







The statement indicated that all patient visits have been suspended starting on January 4, while only one caretaker will be permitted per room. It has also been requested that the caretaker remain consistent throughout the duration of the stay.



Additionally, the announcement urged families and friends to contact patients via phone, video calls or other methods instead of personally visiting the hospital to ensure the safety of both visitors and patients. (NNT)



























