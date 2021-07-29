Over 3,000 private clinics in Bangkok to join home isolation program

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) is enlisting the help of more than 3,000 private clinics in Bangkok to treat the “green” group of mild COVID-19 sufferers.

NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadej Thammathach-Aree said the NHSO has invited the clinics to take part in delivering treatment to infected people in the home isolation program, as a rapid increase in caseloads, particularly among those in the green group or people showing few or no symptoms, has prompted authorities to seek more medical facilities.







Dr. Jadej said the Department of Health Service Support has issued an announcement permitting clinics to offer care under the home isolation arrangement, adding that private clinics can sign up to join the program immediately.







Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said people who test positive for COVID-19 using an antigen test kit can be admitted to the home isolation program without having to undergo RT-PCR testing and waiting for confirmation. If an antigen test shows an infection, the person can call the 1330 hotline or use the @nhso Line chat to apply for the home isolation program straight away. (NNT)



















