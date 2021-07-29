Thai Prime Minister discusses situations with governors of ‘dark-red’ provinces

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired an online meeting, attended by governors of the 12 COVID-19 ‘dark-red zone’ provinces and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister wanted a better understanding of how each governor is managing the COVID-19 situation and to be updated on any problems for which the government could step in to fix.







During the meeting, Gen Prayut instructed the governors to monitor and prevent virus transmission caused by people moving through provinces and said that the government has assigned the Public Health Ministry to adjust its policy to treat COVID-19 patients under home or community isolation.

The prime minister insisted that the country is not facing a shortage of medical supplies, including medicines and oxygen tanks. He pledged to provide support for all provinces, insisting that COVID-19 vaccines will still be distributed to provinces in line with the government’s policy.



Public Health Minister Anutin also gave an assurance that, from next month, an average of 10 million doses of vaccine will be procured per month and an average of 1 million doses will be administered per day. The doses will be distributed to all target areas designated by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government announced on Wednesday that it will donate 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. (NNT)

Dark red zone includes Bangkok and nearby provinces — Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Ayutthaya — and four southern provinces — Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.



















