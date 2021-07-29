Thailand continues special train services for COVID-19 returnees

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will continue to provide special trains for COVID-19 patients returning home, despite the small number of passengers to date.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said the Transport Ministry will provide more trains for patients in Bangkok with mild or moderate symptoms who want to return to their home province for treatment, in response to reports on some news outlets that the SRT may end the service due to low ridership on the first train.







The first “COVID express” left Rangsit station for Ubon Ratchathani province on Tuesday morning, with 137 patients on board, and arrived at its destination in the afternoon. The train stopped at some stations in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces, so patients could alight and be taken to hospitals by officials.

The SRT plans a similar service to other destinations in the upper Northeast, North and South. (NNT)



















