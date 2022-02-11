Over 24 million participants and 1.3 million vendors join Thailand’s ‘50-50’ copay campaign

The Prime Minister is pleased with the public reception of the 4th phase of the “50-50” copay government stipend program.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said the initiative truly stimulates and drives the economy forward. The comment came after the program was re-launched on February 1st and opened for new user registration on February 10th.







Data indicated that more than 24.67 million users out of the 26.35 million from the previous phase of the campaign have already reactivated their accounts.

About 1.33 million vendors are participating in the program. Of that figure, 205 are new vendors.

As of February 8th, about 21.17 million people spent through the program. The initiative so far generated about 16.3 billion baht of spending. Of that number 8.2 billion baht was from the user and the remaining 8.1 billion baht was subsidized by the government.



Since the opening of the new user registration for the program on Thursday, there were still about 70,000 spots available as of this morning (Feb 11). The registration will add another 1 million new users to the existing 28 million.

New users can use their privilege from February 17th onwards. Both new and existing users must make at least 1 purchase before February 28th to retain this privilege. (NNT)



























