Quick response to handle 2nd oil leakage in Rayong sea

The Pollution Control Department urged organizations concerned to contain oil slicks as the pipeline of Star Petroleum Refining PCL leaked again off the eastern province of Rayong.

The company reported that its pipeline at a single point mooring leaked about 5,000 liters of crude oil when a pipe was retrieved for examination at 9.20am on Feb 10. Oil slicks appeared about 3 nautical miles from the mooring and were likely to be washed ashore at Rung Ruang headland and Mae Ramphueng beach today (Feb 11).







Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the leakage happened when staff of the company were adjusting the pipe.

The department rejected the company’s request to use about 5,000 liters of dispersants because the amount was too high, he said.

The Rayong governor already convened officials concerned to discuss solutions. (TNA)



























