mRNA vaccine gives higher immunity as booster, says Thai virologist

Thailand’s leading virologist has indicated that injecting the 3rd shot of AstraZeneca vaccine, following two initial jabs of the same vaccine, does not provide a substantial boost to COVID immunity.







Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, explained that the practice, dubbed “Triple A”, yield less potent result due to the fact that the immunity provided by two AstraZeneca doses would decrease over time. And after receiving an AstraZeneca booster dose, immunity increases by “one log scale or a little higher” than after receiving two doses of the vaccine.



According to Dr. Yong, a study by his office produced an identical result as the one from Oxford University on the matter.

He recommended people to get an mRNA booster dose, which will increase their immunity by two “log scales”, while indicating that the Triple A regiment will increase an immunity boost by one “log scale.”







However, the virologist added that there are individuals who do not want an mRNA booster. Nonetheless, he pointed out that getting a third dose of AstraZeneca is still better than not receiving a booster shot at all. (NNT)



























