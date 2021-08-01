Outbreaks have hit 518 factories and 36,861 employees in 49 provinces since April in Thailand

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed that COVID-19 outbreaks have hit 518 factories and a 36,861 of their employees in 49 provinces since April 1st this year.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that Phetchaburi province recorded the most infected workers at 4,464, followed by 3,487 in Phetchabun, 2,538 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2,496 in Samut Sakhon and 2,209 in Songkhla province.







Fifteen provinces each had 1,000 or more infected workers, five provinces between 501 and 999 infected factory workers and 29 provinces had fewer than 500.

According to the CCSA, the hardest-hit industry is the food sector, with 99 factories affected by COVID-19, followed by 74 electronics factories, 42 garment factories, 42 metal factories and 36 plastic factories. There are 64,038 factories nationwide and 18,005 were evaluated for their COVID-19 control measures, of which 68% passed disease control criteria. (NNT)























