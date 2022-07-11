Opposition party seeks court ruling to halt changes to Thailand’s electoral system

Thailand’s biggest opposition party has said it would seek a court ruling to stop an effort by lawmakers to change the electoral system.

The Pheu Thai party’s challenge comes as Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha nears the end of his term, with an election due by May of next year.

Pheu Thai claims changes sought by lawmakers are designed to work against big parties and favor the smaller ones.







Legislators last week approved at a second reading a plan to change the method used to calculate party list seat allocations while rejecting another proposal favored by the opposition bloc.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the changes sought by lawmakers reflected the majority voice in parliament and had nothing to do with the administration. (NNT)

































