Thailand Jan-Jun reopening welcomes 2.2 million tourists, generates over 125 billion baht

The government has indicated optimism amid reports that Thailand welcomed around 2.2 million foreign visitors during the first half of 2022.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed satisfaction with the number of foreign tourists visiting the kingdom. According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, a total of 2,214,132 foreign travelers entered Thailand this year between January 1 and July 6, accounting for an estimated 125 billion baht in tourism revenue.







Top arrivals included visitors from India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The report also noted that the number of tourists increased significantly following the cancellation of the Test & Go scheme and the Thailand Pass requirement.

The government spokesperson added that domestic travel generated nearly 305 billion baht in the first half of the year, with Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi being the most popular provinces for domestic travel.





According to the government, these revenue figures bode well for the recovering economy and the tourism industry, particularly ahead of the upcoming high season from October to December, in which officials expect around one million monthly arrivals.

The reports also reflect tourist confidence in Thailand’s public health system, the government’s response to various situations, and public cooperation in maintaining disease prevention measures.

Authorities are nevertheless urging the general public and tourists to follow public health regulations in order to have a fun and safe travel experience in Thailand. (NNT)

































