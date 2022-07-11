Thai PM, US Secretary of State meet in Bangkok to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed bilateral ties and strategic partnership and promised to develop cooperation on economic, environmental and anti-human trafficking issues at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Mr Blinken paid a courtesy call on Gen Prayut at 2.30pm on Sunday on the occasion of his official visit to Thailand.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister was pleased with the growing Thai-US ties and he considered the US as a close friendly nation as next year both countries would celebrate the 190th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

On the occasion the prime minister also welcomed the joint communique by Mr Blinken and Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai on strategic alliance and partnership between Thailand and the US. The prime minister viewed that the joint statement would support the efforts of both countries to achieve their common strategic goals, the spokesman said. (TNA)



































