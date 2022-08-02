Opening hours extended at 3 Bangkok parks

The opening hours at three public parks were increased on Aug 1, between 4.30am and 10pm, to attract more visitors.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the extended opening hours started today at Lumpini, Chatuchak and Benchasiri parks. Earlier the parks opened between 5am and 9pm.







The governor said that he earlier intended to increase the opening hours of all public parks in the capital at once but other parks were not ready or the extended hours might not be necessary for some parks and thus raised safety concerns.

The increased opening hours initially started at the three parks that normally attracted crowds of visitors, the governor said.



“They open earlier in the morning because people can exercise before going to work. The closing hour is set later at night to allow other groups of people to work out before returning home,” Mr Chadchart said. (TNA)

































