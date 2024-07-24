Opening, extension of hours, and closing of border crossing points in Thailand details

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kharom Polpornklang disclosed that the cabinet acknowledged the opening, extension of hours, and closing of Thai border crossing points with the neighboring countries as proposed by the National Security Council.

Detail is as follows:

Acknowledged opening of the permanent border crossing point at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian – Stung Bot) in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province. This is in order not to lose opportunities and benefits in border trade, and alleviate traffic congestion at the Ban Khlong Luk – Poi Pet permanent border crossing point. The decision is agreeable with the Cambodian counterpart







Acknowledged adjustment of working hours at Phu Doo permanent border crossing point in Ban Khok District, Uttaradit province from 6:00 – 20:00 every day to 8:00 – 18:00 every day in order to be consistent with the current hours of Lao PDR’s Khon Phueng border crossing point in Sayabouly Province.

Acknowledged extension of working hours at Chong Sa-Ngam permanent border crossing point in Phu Sing district, Sisaket province to 07:00 – 22:00







Acknowledged closing of Ban Pak Huai permanent border crossing point in Tha Li district, Loei

Instructed that caution must be taken for any operation at the border area to avoid causing damage and affecting national security. Relevant government agencies must strictly comply with the cabinet resolution, dated October 12, 1999 (regarding guidelines for road construction or any business operation along the border area) and the cabinet resolution, dated May 10, 2005 (regarding suspension of road construction at Chong Chom permanent border crossing point, Surin province).

Ministry of Interior is to issue announcements in accordance with the immigration law, and take actions accordingly, including notifying concerned provinces. (PRD)



































