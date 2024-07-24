Chinese woman investigated over billboard ad offering foreign passports and citizenship in Bangkok

Thai authorities have launched an investigation of a 35-year-old Chinese woman, known only as Nazu, regarding her role in deploying a contentious billboard advertisement offering foreign passports and citizenship in Bangkok. The Chinese woman described her job as coordinating the printing and posting of the ad in Thailand, stating that she communicated with her clients exclusively through a Chinese messaging app and Line, without any reference to a company name.







The billboard displayed images of passports from Indonesia, Cambodia, Turkey, and Vanuatu and advertised a 30-day service for acquiring foreign citizenship. The ad was erected over the weekend, capturing considerable attention on social media. It was removed on Monday (July 22) amid concerns over potential illegal activity. Nazu revealed that the costs associated with the billboard—covering production and space rental—amounted to about 200,000 baht, from which she earned approximately 17,000 baht per sign.







Authorities have so far charged Nazu with working without the necessary permit, an accusation she has denied. The incident has also prompted an investigation into the legality of the billboard structure, which was reported to be owned by an overseas company.

The ongoing probe is led by Pol Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang, chief of Police Region 2, and Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisaranachai, head of the Immigration Bureau. (NNT)



































