Online gun producer and trader arrested in Chiang Mai

The police arrested a 32-year-old man for producing guns to sell online.

The regional police apprehended the man, identified as Weerayuth at his house in Chiang Mai's Mae Wang district on charge of illegal possession of firearms and seized more than 30 rounds of ammunition, over 30 barrels, six BB guns , more than 1,000 pieces of equipment for gun production and parcels prepared for delivery to his customers in many provinces.







The arrest came after the police investigation into selling firearms online.

He denied that he really sold guns to customers, saying he produced them for fun.

However, he said he learned to modify BB guns to be used with real bullets from Youtube and received orders from customers. He made them for delivery to those who placed orders.

The police will track those customers and will take legal action against them. (TNA)






































