Heavy rains continue to pummel Phuket and many provinces in Southern Thailand

The weather bureau has warned that incessant rainfall will continue in parts of Southern Thailand and flashfloods may be expected in certain areas. Although tropical storm Nesat has dissipated, another potential storm is brewing and will likely exert a minor influence on Thailand at the end of the month.

The Meteorological Department reported yesterday evening (20 October) tropical depression Nesat has been downgraded to a low-pressure cell. The cell prevailed over the coast of upper Vietnam before dissipating completely today after encountering a cold airmass in Vietnam.







The department indicated a strong low-pressure trough moving in from the Pacific on October 27 could intensify into a storm. This would increase the amount of rain in Thailand’s Northeast at the end of the month. The effects will not be severe as a cold airmass is expected to extend downward to cover upper Thailand at the same time.







For the time being, the Southern Region will continue to experience abundant rainfall. Continuous or heavy rain is expected in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phatthalung. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Flash floods and forest runoffs will likely occur in some areas in these provinces.







The weather bureau said waves in the upper parts of the Andaman Sea will be 2-3 meters high. Wave heights will exceed 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1-2 meters high but more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Small vessels in the upper parts of the Andaman are advised to keep ashore until October 22.





The cold airmass which extended from China to cover upper Thailand has weakened, allowing southeasterly winds to prevail over many parts of Thailand. This is causing an increase in temperatures in upper Thailand as well as morning fog and rainfall in some areas.



In Chiang Mai province, the ever-popular tourist attraction Doi Inthanon continues to draw in visitors with cool mountaintop weather. The low temperature recorded at the top of Doi Inthanon was just 10 degrees Celsius this morning. Holidaymakers had to brave the very thick fog, however, and visibility on some stretches of the road dropped to 5 meters or less.

































