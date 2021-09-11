Ongoing spread of COVID-19 – challenge for Thailand to achieve sustainable development goals

Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has pointed out that the ongoing spread of COVID-19 has become a major challenge for Thailand in its efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.







NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said the COVID-19 outbreaks pose more challenges to reaching the SDGs by 2030, especially on poverty, hunger eradication, public health and well-being, education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and peace, justice and strong institutions.



The NESDC proposed that the public and private sectors, as well as civic organizations, work together to speed up the development, focusing on each category, such as poverty eradication. Other topics requiring focus include social protection, violence against children and women, water and waste treatment, the arms trade, information access, basic freedom and corruption.







Mr. Danucha said the government also needs to develop a data center to create a better monitoring system to improve efficiency and to raise quality standards. (NNT)



























