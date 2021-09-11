Thailand will provide 4.8 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12-17

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced that the government will make 4.8 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for students aged 12-17 nationwide, but their parents must accept the risks first.







CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said parents will be informed of the risks and they must give consent before inoculation. Inoculations will be on a voluntary basis. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered 3-4 weeks apart for students.

Vaccinations will also cover students slightly older than the age range specified.



He said the Pfizer jabs for students will use 20% of the 24 million doses that the government is planning to administer next month. The total consists of 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 8 million from Pfizer and 6 million from Sinovac. 70%, or 16.8 million doses will go to the general public aged 18 and over.







As of Thursday, 25.9 million people (37.3% of the population) had received their first jab and 10.9 million (15.7%) had received two shots. Weekday vaccination rates have been ramped up to between 600,000 to 700,000 shots, with between 200,000 and 300,000 jabs delivered daily on weekends. (NNT)



























