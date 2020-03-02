One new Covid-19 patient confirmed in Thailand, total case raised to 42

BANGKOK – Thailand reports one more Covid-19 patient, a salesperson, raising the total case in Thailand to 42.







Public Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a daily press briefing that the new patient is a salesperson, having close contact with tourists. She has fever and cough and is now receive treatment at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Meanwhile, the announcement listing Covid-19 as a dangerous communicable disease will take effect tomorrow after it was published in the Royal Gazette today.

The declaration will allow officials to work more effectively to contain the outbreak such as ordering quarantine for persons with suspicious symptoms.

To tackle the shortage of protective face masks, the Public Health Ministry will hand out 100,000 face masks per day at its office, starting Monday. Each person is limited to receive only three pieces of free face masks.

Loading…







