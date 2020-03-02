Three Thai passengers placed under monitoring for Covid-19

BANGKOK – Three Thai women travelling from countries and a territory with risks of Covid-19 infections have been placed under monitoring during screening processes at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.







He said Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) reported the screening measures put three Thai women, aged between 23 – 35 years under monitoring.

The first one has a classmate in Busan, who is a Covid- 19 patient. The second one, arriving from virus-hit Daegu has fever, cough, sore throat and a running nose. The last one, returning from a trip to Taiwan has high fever and also other flu-like symptoms.

They were sent to separate hospitals and remain under close medical surveillance as suspected coronavirus cases, awaiting lab test results.

