Udon Thani – VangVieng (Laos) bus services launched

UDON THANI – The Transport Co., Ltd. has launched bus services from Thailand's northeastern province of Udon Thani to one of the tourist town of VangVieng in Lao PDR.







The newly launched bus service runs from Udon Thani province to NongKhai province before crossing border to Laos to the destination in Vang Vieng with the total distance of 246 kilometres.

The daily bus leaves the bus Udon Thani at 8.30 am. and air passengers can get on the bus at Udon Thani International Airport, where the bus leaves at 9 am. The fare costs 320 baht per person.

