One more COVID-19 patient recovers, one more confirmed case in Thailand

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health has increased its criteria for screening the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has set up an eight-member academic committee to provide suggestions related to the current situation and disease control.







The ministry reported that the present situation in Thailand is in the second stage, but medical personnel and equipment have been prepared in case the spread widens. On Monday (March 2), Thailand reported one more confirmed case of COVID-19, while another patient has recovered and been discharged.

The Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, said the ministry has expanded the screening criteria. They now include groups of more than five patients with respiratory symptoms who recently visited COVID-19-risk countries and medical personnel.

The ministry will monitor other at-risk areas, in addition to the 11 places as previously announced. COVID-19 infections have been reported in England, the United States, Norway and other Scandinavian countries. Although the situation is under control, health authorities have to follow up on the situation and provide travelers with guidance.

A 43-year-old woman, who tested positive following a trip to Japan, has recovered and been discharged from Rajavithi Hospital. The latest confirmed case of COVID-19 is a 22-year-old woman. She had worked with the 37th confirmed case, a Thai man who had been in close contact with foreign tourists. Thailand now has an accumulated total of 43 confirmed cases, 11 of whom are still being treated in hospitals.

The Ministry of Public Health has set up the eight-member academic committee to provide suggestions on the current situation. The committee, together with many experts and doctors, are looking into the cause of the death of a patient who had been infected with COVID-19.

