Thailand asks to negotiate with China on antiviral drug to treat COVID-19

BANGKOK – A meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Yang Xin, discussed measures and cooperation to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







During the meeting, Mr. Yang and Mr. Anutin discussed the COVID-19 situation, with both sides expressing willingness to increase cooperation to deal with the ongoing outbreak and to support the use of anti-viral medication to treat patients.

The Public Health Minister also asked the Chinese official to negotiate with a licensed pharmaceutical company in China, in hopes that the company will sell its antiviral drug to Thailand as a special case. Currently, the drug is not banned from sale outside China.

Mr. Anutin said the amount of drugs produced in Thailand is adequate, but can be used for treatment, if the situation does not escalate. The country has drugs to enable patients to develop immunity against the virus and recover consequently.

The Public Health Minister then chaired a meeting of the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) organization committee. After the meeting, Mr. Anutin said the committee resolved to cancel the event because of the COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, was informed of the cancellation.

