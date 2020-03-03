Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand from January to February decreased 40.7%

BANGKOK – The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to propose measures for mitigating the impacts of coronavirus outbreak on the tourism industry to the Cabinet for its approval on Tuesday.





Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakijprakan revealed on Monday that the Ministry’s proposal could be implemented in the first half of March with an aim to revive the tourism industry in time of crisis.

According to the minister, the plan laid out tourism promotion among Thai people focusing on community-based tourism industry.

At the same time, Pipat said, the Ministry recommended privileges and incentives that would reduce the burdens on businesses.

With coronavirus outbreak, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has cut its estimate for international arrivals to 33 million in 2020, after the country recorded 39.8 million last year.

Foreign tourist arrivals from January to February 20 decreased 40.7 percent, according to The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

















Loading…







