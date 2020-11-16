Koh Similan Islands best spots for snorkeling and seafood in Thailand’s Andaman Sea in Nov-May

By Pattaya Mail
0
215
Koh Ha and Koh Payu – The islands No. 5 and No. 6 of this archipelago are best spots for snorkeling.

Koh Similan – Island No. 8 is the archipelago’s largest with the iconic crescent-shaped bay. This is where you will find the crowd-pleasing Sail Rock viewpoint. For the peace and quiet, opt for the other viewpoint perched about 200 metres uphill for a panoramic effect.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Koh Ha and Koh Payu – The islands No. 5 and No. 6 of this archipelago are best spots for snorkeling. Let’s see what the underwater world brings you!





Koh Miang – Apart from being surrounded by a beautiful coral mass, this Island No. 4 comes with Had Lek – a pristine beach that is worth a trek through the island’s lush forest. A great place to appreciate nature of the sea and the land.

Koh Similan – Island No. 8 is the archipelago’s largest with the iconic crescent-shaped bay.

Koh Bangu – Island No. 9 is a diving heaven with highlights being the Christmas Point known for the amazing granite boulders underwater.

Koh Similan – Island No. 8 is the archipelago’s largest with the iconic crescent-shaped bay. This is where you will find the crowd-pleasing Sail Rock viewpoint. For the peace and quiet, opt for the other viewpoint perched about 200 metres uphill for a panoramic effect.

Ban Tha Din Daeng Community – Not too far from Thap Lamu pier – the main pier for those outing to Similan Islands – the small community of Ban Tha Din Daeng offers alternate trips to explore their own heaven on earth. A full day program includes exploring the mangrove forest, diving, beaching, and lots of seafood and delicious local food eating.

Koh Miang – Apart from being surrounded by a beautiful coral mass, this Island No. 4 comes with Had Lek – a pristine beach that is worth a trek through the island’s lush forest.

Loading…

Koh Bangu – Island No. 9 is a diving heaven with highlights being the Christmas Point known for the amazing granite boulders underwater.



The Similan Islands National Park is about to reopen from October 15, 2020 through to May 15, 2021.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR