Koh Similan Islands best spots for snorkeling and seafood in Thailand’s Andaman Sea in Nov-May

Koh Similan – Island No. 8 is the archipelago’s largest with the iconic crescent-shaped bay. This is where you will find the crowd-pleasing Sail Rock viewpoint. For the peace and quiet, opt for the other viewpoint perched about 200 metres uphill for a panoramic effect.







Koh Ha and Koh Payu – The islands No. 5 and No. 6 of this archipelago are best spots for snorkeling. Let’s see what the underwater world brings you!









Koh Miang – Apart from being surrounded by a beautiful coral mass, this Island No. 4 comes with Had Lek – a pristine beach that is worth a trek through the island’s lush forest. A great place to appreciate nature of the sea and the land.

Koh Bangu – Island No. 9 is a diving heaven with highlights being the Christmas Point known for the amazing granite boulders underwater.

Ban Tha Din Daeng Community – Not too far from Thap Lamu pier – the main pier for those outing to Similan Islands – the small community of Ban Tha Din Daeng offers alternate trips to explore their own heaven on earth. A full day program includes exploring the mangrove forest, diving, beaching, and lots of seafood and delicious local food eating.

