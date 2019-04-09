ONCB: Growing marijuana requires permission

Bangkok – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has clarified its concern over the prosecution of a foundation which was found growing marijuana plants and possessing cannabis-related medicine, reiterating that growing marijuana plants for research requires official permission.

In the latest case, Narcotics Control Board officials discovered a foundation growing more than 200 marijuana plants and possessing cannabis oil as well as capsules containing marijuana, which are used for research and medical purposes. It has further raised the issue of legalizing marijuana in Thailand, since the raided foundation provided marijuana to sick people for free and legal action was already taken against its founder.

The Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Niyom Termsrisuk, said social media users had been found sharing information about temples in Phichit and Lopburi provinces giving oil extracted from marijuana to sick people since the beginning of this month. He said authorities then conducted an investigation and found that the cannabis oil was provided by a foundation in Suphan Buri province.

Niyom said officials have to help the public understand that it is still illegal to produce, possess and use marijuana without permission, and people cannot simply grow it.

Meanwhile, a current amnesty for marijuana possession will end on May 19. However, those in possession are required to strictly follow the conditions during this 90-day period.

At present, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine are the only two organizations permitted to produce medicines made with cannabis.