Transport Co. aims to accommodate passengers during Songkran festival

Bangkok – The Transport Co. says it will provide additional services to accommodate 100,000-200,000 passengers per day during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Passengers are expected to leave Bangkok for various provinces from April 10 – 13. The Transport Co. will add 3,000 services to the existing 6,000, which will be able to accommodate over 200,000 passengers per day. For the return trips, from April 14 – 17, the company will add 2,131 services to the existing 6,023, which will be able to accommodate up to 164,834 passengers per day.

Jirasak Yaowatsakul, President of the Transport Company Limited, has advised passengers to reserve tickets in advance through the company’s ticket sales channels such as www.transport.co.th, the counter service, their application or the 1490 call center around the clock.

The passenger van station under the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Expressway, opposite the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), is open daily from 3 a.m. – 10 p.m. for routes with a distance not exceeding 300 kilometers.

Building A provides passenger van services to the northern and northeastern provinces, Building B provides passenger van services to the central provinces, Building C provides passenger van services to the eastern provinces and Building D provides passenger van services to the southern provinces.