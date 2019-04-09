Thai, United States navies conduct Guardian Sea 2019

Bangkok – The Thai and United States navies jointly conducted the Guardian Sea 2019 naval exercise for naval ships and anti-submarine aircraft.

Rear Admiral Kamchorn Charoenkiat, on board the frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej in Phuket, presided over the exercise which called on the skills of navy officers in mission and planning exercises in the search, detection and containment of hostile submarines.

The Guardian Sea naval exercise has been conducted yearly since 2012 and adapted to suit changing scenarios.

A joint directorate was set up by the Thai and United States navies to command, control and communicate with the exercising units deployed in the Andaman Sea where the depth is suitable for a submarine to hide from detection by surface ships and anti-submarine aircraft.

Opportunities for such naval exercises with the presence of real submarines have been rare, thus creating enormous interest in the Thai Navy, which will be well-prepared for future coordinated missions with submarines deployed in the area.