The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Instagram @mfa_thailand its launch of ‘Nuan’ the cat, as the presenter on social media of APEC Thailand 2022.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is using Nuan as a presenter to invite Thai people to be good hosts and to support the upcoming APEC meeting. This year, APEC Economic Leader’s week will be held on 14-19 November 2022 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, with the National Leaders’ Summit on 18-19 November.







Hosting APEC this year will be an important opportunity for Thailand to play a constructive role in shaping policies and directions for regional economic cooperation between countries.

It is also an excellent chance to exchange knowledge and experiences with countries in the APEC economic zone in order to reform and upgrade Thailand’s economic standards, ensuring that they are modern and international, as well as strengthening capacity in various dimensions for the public and private sectors.







It also shows Thailand’s readiness to welcome investors and tourists in the post-COVID-19 era.

And everyone can follow the news of the APEC 2022 meeting at www.apec2022.go.th. (PRD)

































