Drunk driver crashes into Pattaya motorcycle showroom

A suspected drunk driver damaged a car and numerous motorbikes when she crashed her pickup truck into a Pattaya motorcycle showroom.

Identified only as Sinthon, the driver told police she had been drinking with a friend and had not been sleeping due to relationship problems. She fell asleep at the wheel while driving home only to be rudely awakened by the sound of her car crashing into the motorbike shop. She was unhurt.







While she was sleeping at the wheel, Sinthon’s Toyota pickup first smashed into a Nissan March and careened into the Mityon Showroom at Soi Pornprapanimit 7, damaging three motorcycles.

Jareenan, owner of the Nissan, said she had parked her car to shop at a nearby market and then heard the crash of her car being demolished.

































