Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital performs first robot-assisted surgery, advancing cancer care access

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, under the Department of Medical Services (DMS), has successfully performed its first robot-assisted surgery to treat a patient with severe precancerous cervical lesions, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to advanced, specialized medical services in Thailand.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services Dr. Akarathan Jitnuyanont said the Ministry of Public Health has set five key policies to strengthen the national health system, including developing high-value medical services as a new economic engine. One core approach is the use of robot-assisted surgery in cancer care to improve access to highly precise and effective treatment compared with conventional surgical methods.







Under DMS policy, hospitals have been tasked with advancing the use of robotic surgery for complex procedures or operations involving hard-to-reach anatomical areas. This technology enhances surgical precision, safety, and efficiency, while offering patients the benefits of smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery, and improved overall outcomes.

Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital’s successful procedure marks the second DMS hospital to perform robot-assisted surgery, reflecting progress toward elevating Thailand’s medical capabilities and positioning the country for regional leadership. The initiative supports public health needs and maximizes impact within the I+DMS framework while broadening access to advanced, specialized care.



Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital Director Dr. Piyawat Laowahutanont said the hospital plans to further expand robot-assisted surgery to treat other conditions, including endometrial and cervical cancers, and to treat patients with obesity, to enhance the effectiveness and quality of patient care. (NNT)



































