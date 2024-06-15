Northern region of Thailand to prepare for heavy rain

The Meteorological Department reveals that Thailand continues to have thunderstorms in some areas, warns the northern region to prepare for heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department has reported that the southwest monsoon still prevails over the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This condition causes thunderstorms to occur in some areas of Thailand and heavy rain in some places in the northern region. People in those areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall. For the upper Andaman Sea, waves are 1-2 meters high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.









































