Very wet week tests golfers’ resilience

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society saw challenging conditions with persistent rain, testing the resolve of golfers at two prominent courses.







Tuesday, May 21 – Greenwood Golf Club. Despite initial concerns about the weather, golfers at Greenwood’s B & C loop were pleasantly surprised. The rain held off, allowing for an excellent day on the course where even carts were permitted on the fairways. Three flights competed fiercely, showcasing impressive skill and determination. Martin Hayes emerged victorious with a stellar performance, scoring 40 stableford points. Jonathan Pratt secured the runner-up position with 38 points, edging out Allan Cassin on a count back. The near pins were claimed by Sam Jeffery and Willem Lasonder. Peter received the spoon for the day. Results: 1st Place: Martin Hayes (40 points) 2nd Place: Jonathan Pratt (38 points) 3rd Place: Allan Cassin (38 points)

Thursday, May 23 – Khao Kheow Golf Course. The weather took a less favourable turn at Khao Kheow Golf Course on Thursday. Despite the decision to proceed with play, persistent rain made the course unplayable after 13 holes, leading to an early end to the competition.

The week’s mixed conditions underscored the unpredictability of golfing in the rainy season, challenging golfers and organizers alike.





































