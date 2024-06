At ‘Meet the Press #1’ reception at Vithes Samosorn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with over 130 Thai and Foreign media persons in Thailand and talked about foreign policy directions and implementation under the theme “Ignite Thailand, Re-ignite Thai Diplomacy” on 14 June 2024. (MFA)