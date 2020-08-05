Northern provinces of Thailand flooded by heavy rains from storm Sinlaku

Provinces in the northern region continue to be severely affected by heavy rains caused by Storm Sinlaku. Nan City Municipality has now installed large water pumps in the city, preparing for expected flood water coming from upper districts.







Nan City Municipality Mayor, Surapol Teinsoot announced that the city has installed three water pumps of 12-inch pipe diameter, in addition to the other three 1-meter diameter pumps previously installed, to help drain water from the city and prevent flooding in the city’s business district.

The city is closely monitoring the water level in Nan River, with the crisis level set at 7 meters. The water level was recorded at 6.10 meters, still below the 6.50 meter mark that would prompt installed pumps to operate.







Water levels in the Nan River and peripheral streams have rapidly increased and overflowed into riverside villages, such as at Ban Don Moon village where the local HuaiSamun stream has overflowed and flooded local roads and farms, causing severe damage to local fish ponds.

In Chiang Mai, heavy rains have flooded the road connecting Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces at the 32nd to 40th kilometer mark, with a section of road in Pa Miang and Thep Sadet entirely cut off. Local authorities have installed a temporary Bailey bridge to allow cars to get through.

11 districts are reported to be affected by heavy rain, with substantial areas of farmland already damaged. (NNT)











