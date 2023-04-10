Nonthaburi-Kanchanaburi M81 Motorway sections to open for service in 2025

The Highways Department is speeding up the construction of the 96 km Motorway M81, linking Bang Yai in Nonthaburi province with Kanchanaburi province, with 14 of the 25 sections already completed, covering 70 km.

According to Sarawut Songsivilai, Director-General of the Highways Department, the completion of all 25 sections is expected in January 2024, after which the motorway will be opened for a three-month free trial run. The entire project costs about 56 billion baht and is expected to open for service in January 2025.







Motorway M81, which features 4-6 traffic lanes, is crucial for western Thailand’s logistics and trade gateway. The highway links Kanchanapisek Road in Bang Yai district with Highway 324, running between Kanchanaburi and Phanom Thuan district, passing through Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.







A public-private partnership model will be used for the installation of a toll collection system and traffic management on the motorway. The private sector partner will be selected for investment and management of the motorway and eight toll gates, with a total investment estimated at 27.8 billion baht. Additionally, a private company will be chosen to construct and manage three rest areas for a period of 30 years, with bids expected by the end of 2023, at an estimated cost of 6.4 billion baht. (NNT)















