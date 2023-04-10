BOT maintains 2023 GDP forecast and urges policy focus on stability

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has said Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year, adding that fiscal and monetary policy should prioritize stability rather than economic stimulus.

Sethaput said, “The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks.” The Thai economy grew 2.6% last year.







The BOT last month raised interest rates a quarter a percentage point to 1.75%, and has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August – less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

According to Sethaput, the central bank has the tools to support the financial system in the event of any problems.

When asked about policies being proposed by political parties ahead of elections in May, he said economic stimulus was not necessary at the moment.







He said, “Fiscal and monetary policy needs to be normalized and prioritize stability … markets are ready to punish policies that don’t make sense, that upset stability.”

Thailand will hold elections next month, with many parties promising handouts and giveaways, from cash transfers to raising the minimum wage. (NNT)















