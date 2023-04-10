Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report April 4-6

Tuesday 4th April 2023

Emerald Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards – 37 points

2nd Sam Jeffery – 35 points

It was Bob Edwards’ week of glory. Unfortunately, we had a small turnout this week due to the holidays and some members of our group returned to their home country.







We played the Emerald on Tuesday. The conditions were good, although there were some dry spots on the course and the late morning temperatures rose to an almost unbearable level.

Bob Edwards was in good form and won with 37 stableford points. Runner up was Sam Jeffery with 35 stable ford points.







Thursday 6th April 2023

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards – 3\4 points

2nd Paul Davies – 29 points

On Thursday we went to Mountain Shadow. It was eerily quiet on the course that day. The conditions were again very good, but the course was dryer than normal.



It was again Bob Edwards who left everybody behind and won with 34 stableford points. Paul Davies was runner up with 29 stab le ford points.

This week there were no near pins.















