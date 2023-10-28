Nong Khai prepared to accommodate influx of tourists for ‘Naga Fireballs’ event by the Mekong River this weekend

The Naga Fireballs, a unique cultural and spiritual phenomenon native to the Isaan region, are about to make another spectacular appearance. The event will be hosted along the Mekong River in Nong Khai Province during the end of Buddhist Lent this Sunday.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong invites the public to witness this awe-inspiring event scheduled for the evening of Sunday, October 29th. Nong Khai is fully prepared to accommodate the influx of tourists for the occasion.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will formally inaugurate the annual event marking the end of Buddhist Lent Festival this Sunday in Phon Phisai District. Both local and international tourists are expected, with attendance projected to be no less than 200,000 people.

This recurring event generates substantial annual revenue for Nong Khai, attracting a large number of tourists each year. According to last year’s statistics, 260 fireballs were observed, appearing predominantly in the districts of Phon Phisai with 20 fireballs and Rattanawapi with 240 fireballs. (NNT)













