Pheu Thai Party announces new leadership, change in mindset to win next eletion

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has ushered in a new era by appointing Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its new leader.

The newly elected head expressed immense gratitude towards all party members for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. This transition not only signifies the continuance of the party’s mission but also reinstates the faith and unity among its members once again.







The journey so far has been marked with numerous triumphs and adversities, making the Pheu Thai Party one of the most accomplished yet most targeted political entities. Growing up in the political arena has enriched her with a plethora of experiences.

Paetongtarn further conveyed her determination to ceaselessly develop the party. Reflecting on the lessons from the past elections, she emphasized the need for a change in mindset and a new administrative committee to better the party’s standing. The ultimate aim is to restore Pheu Thai’s position in the hearts of the citizens as the foremost political party on a solid footing.







On a related note, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin — who is also a Pheu Thai Party member –, expressed his contentment over the new leadership, reaffirming everyone’s readiness to work together and provide support. Srettha expressed confidence in Paetongtarn’s capabilities and the energetic, high-powered team surrounding her, hinting at a promising political future. He believes Paetongtarn has the potential to comfortably assume the role of Prime Minister in the days ahead. (NNT)













