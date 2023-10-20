Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2023, Nov 24-25

Mark your calendars for Nov 24-25 as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival returns to Pattaya Beach, promising two days of dazzling displays and unforgettable moments. Drawing over 400,000 attendees in the past, this renowned event is not just a feast for the eyes but a significant contributor to the local economy.







Last year’s festival generated a remarkable 2 billion baht, proving its economic impact on Pattaya and Chonburi. Anticipation is high for this year, with an expected surge in tourist numbers. Beyond the economic boost, the festival serves as a global showcase of Thailand’s soft power. Creating lasting memories and highlighting the nation’s cultural richness, it reinforces Thailand’s status as a premier international destination.







To make the most of this breathtaking event, attendees are advised to bring picnic blankets and comfortable seating. Checking the weather forecast and dressing accordingly is crucial for the open-air beach venue. For a seamless experience, keep identification documents secure, prepare snacks and beverages, and don’t forget cameras and phones to capture and share the stunning visuals. The event is free, with food and drink booths, as well as memorable gifts and garments, lining the beach for a complete festival experience.











