No water shortage for Bangkok this dry season, MWA assures public of secure reserves

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) assures residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan that water resources for 2026 remain stable. The authority confirms a sufficient raw water supply to maintain uninterrupted tap water production throughout the dry season and the rest of the year.







​MWA Governor Suwara Tawichsri stated that usable water volumes in major northern and western dams are higher than last year. The risk of seawater intrusion remains low, ensuring raw water quality meets standards for stable tap water production in all service areas.

To maintain stability, the MWA is collaborating with the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) and the Royal Irrigation Department. This partnership emphasizes real-time data exchange and proactive management to ensure reliable service.



The Governor emphasized that while the outlook is positive, public cooperation in water conservation is essential. Residents should regularly inspect household plumbing and fixtures and repair any leaks promptly to prevent waste.

Officials urge residents to report leaking or burst pipes in public areas through the MWA Call Center at 1125, the MWA onMobile app, or the Official Line account @MWAthailand, available 24 hours a day. The MWA expressed commitment to rapid response and sustainable water resource management for all citizens. (NNT)



































