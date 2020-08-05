Thailand promotes health safety certification for tourism operators

The Tourism and Sports Ministry presented “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration” (SHA) logos to about 500 tourism-related operators in Bangkok to create confidence in “New Normal” tourism.







Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over the SHA certification ceremony. Also present in the event were Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, director-general of the Health Department, Chote Trachu, permanent secretary for tourism and sports, and Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Mr Phiphat said the SHA certification showed serious cooperation of the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the private sector to stimulate tourism in Thailand. It was an attempt to promote tourism along with effective disease control in order to create employment and revive the national economy, he said.



Mr Yuthasak said 5,832 operators nationwide applied for SHA and 4,021 of them obtained the certification including 1,010 in Bangkok.

The highest number of certified operators was in Bangkok, followed by 498 in Phuket and 340 in Chiang Mai province, he said. (TNA)











