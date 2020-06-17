No local case of Covid-19 in Thailand for 23rd straight day

Thailand reported no new local coronavirus transmission for 23 consecutive days.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the Covid-19 cases in the country totalled 3,135 and the death toll remained unchanged at 58.

The recovery cases rose to 2,996 and 81 patients are being treated at hospitals. Academics said to be declared low risk, the country should be free of local infections for 28 days or twice the 14-day incubation period of the disease, he added.







He suggested people continue wearing face masks as long as possible to maintain zero infections. Some countries such as China reported zero infections for a while before new cases emerged again.

Globally, the United States had the most cases at 2.2 million, followed Brazil, Russia and India. Thailand ranked 90th.

Speaking about the coronavirus situations in other countries, he said New Zealand reported two new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 24 days and announced tightening border restrictions. Beijing has imposed a partial travel ban to contain the spread of a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

In Thailand, kindergartens started to reopen while adopting new normal practice by staggering lunch time and keeping kids apart at proper distance during nap time.

He added that today, 427 Thais were registered with the embassies to return home from Nepal, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and 205 others to cross borders from Malaysia, Laos and Cambodia into Thailand. (TNA)











